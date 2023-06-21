Posted in: Games, Mobile Games | Tagged: avatar, Avatar: Generations, Mobile, Navigator Games

Five Rebel Heroes Have Officially Joined Avatar Generations

Avatar Generations has a new event for you to play as Navigator Games released a new update today with five new heroes added to the game.

Navigator Games has dropped a brand new update into Avatar Generations this morning as five rebel heroes have joined the fray for a new event. The team has officially launched the Mask of the Rebel event, which will be happening now and running all the way until July 4th for both Android and iOS. During that time, you'll have access to five specific characters from the series, including Yue, Zhao, and Jiang! Specifically, you'll have access to The Blue Spirit until July 4th; the Pirate Captain Jiang, Kyoshi Warrior Sokka, and The Unagi until June 27th; and Moon Spirit Yue and Moon Slayer Zhao until July 25th. We got more details of the event and the latest trailer for you to check out below!

Avatar Generations: Mask Of The Rebel

Mask of the Rebel event banner offers one of the most highly sought-after characters, until July 4th:

The Blue Spirit is a fan favorite from Avatar: The Last Airbender, especially with the reveal of this mysterious warrior's identity as Prince Zuko. He will be available for a limited time only!

Four Nations: Rebels event banner gives players a greater chance to summon these characters, along with the sea serpent Unagi, until June 27th:

Pirate Captain Jiang was introduced in the graphic novel Katara and the Pirate's Silver, and now players can play as the charismatic Earth Kingdom pirate captain.

Kyoshi Warrior Sokka was the only male ever known to have been accepted as a Kyoshi Warrior, from the famous episode in which they rebel against the Fire Nation.

Spirit's Call, Peace X Chaos event banner offers players Spirits Tui and La, available for the first time, alongside two additional characters from June 27th to July 25th:

Moon Spirit Yue was once Princess Yue, before she gave up her life to take the place of the original Moon Spirit.

Moon Slayer Zhao killed the original Moon spirit when he led the Fire Nation to invade the Northern Water Tribe.

