Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: hot wheels, Hot Wheels: Rift Rally, Velan Studios

Hot Wheels Rift Rally Teams Up Ford For Its First DLC Pack

Hot Wheels Rift Rally has announced a new collaboration with Ford as the first DLC pack for the game will feature several iconic cars.

Developer and publisher Velan Studios has announced a new DLC being added to Hot Wheels Rift Rally, as they have collaborated with Ford on the new content. The IRL 3D racing title will be getting a bit of an upgrade to its roster as you'll be able to race around with a new set of cars from Ford's iconic line of vehicles. Which includes the 1969 Ford Mustang Boss 429, the 2019 Ford GT, the 1997 Ford Escort RS, and the 2022 Ford F-150 Raptor. We have the official promo for this addition below as it will be released today for you to immediately download into the game and get racing as quickly as possible.

"Get ready, racers! Today, Velan Studios' high-tech, mixed reality racing game Hot Wheels Rift Rally, is unleashing its first DLC in collaboration with Ford. With the new "Ford Performance Pack," Hot Wheels Rift Rally players can digitally transform the cutting-edge Chameleon RC car into four powerhouse Ford vehicles with over 28 customizable variants. Players can purchase the "Ford Performance Pack" now for $14.99 in Hot Wheels Rift Rally on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and iOS devices."

"Hot Wheels Rift Rally is the ultimate holiday gift for racing fans, putting players behind the wheel of their favorite Hot Wheels cars to race across custom tracks, perform stunts, play mini-games, and compete against friends. Through the collaboration with Ford, players who purchase the pack will unlock several iconic Ford vehicles, including the classic 1969 Ford Mustang Boss 429, the sleek 2019 Ford GT, the speedy 1997 Ford Escort RS, and the tough 2022 Ford F-150 Raptor to take their racing game to the next level."

"In addition to the new "Ford Performance Pack" cars, Hot Wheels Rift Rally has added two new limited-time Hot Wheels cars, Time Ataxxi, and Veloci-Racer, to its expansive catalog of 140 vehicle variations. These legendary speedsters are included with the Standard Edition ($129.99 USD) and Deluxe Edition ($149.99 USD) of the game until February 6th, 2024, after which time the cars will be available for $4.99 each."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!