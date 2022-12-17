Flash Party Receives First Major Update This Week

Indie developer and publisher XD Games have released a brand new update for Flash Party with some major changes in the works. The 1.0 update, or as it's being called, "Stardust Warriors," greatly changes how the characters will interact with each other in the middle of a fight. Especially when it comes to combos, bigger moves, and counters. The gameplay has also received a bit of an upgrade as you'll see some improvement in the mechanics and more. We have a snippet of the info the devs released for you here, as well as the latest trailer showing off the changes.

"Hero gameplay has received significant tweaking. To address issues such as plain hero traits — and a lack of combos — Flash Party now has some new hero enhancements, with all heroes now divided into one of four classes: All-rounder, Assaulter, Power House, and Impeder; each with its own defined fighting mechanism. Enhancing the playability of the heroes and offering more variety in all areas of combat. Another relatively big change here is that the original hero levels will now all extend as high as level 10. While replacement skill stickers will be separated into normal stickers and colorful stickers. Normal stickers unlock slots according to the level, providing heroes with different ability bonuses — such as combo damage increase, movement speed increase, shield damage increase, etc."

"When a hero reaches levels 7 and 10, colorful sticker slots will be unlocked. They can give heroes different passive skills. Currently, each hero has four colorful stickers to combine. For example, Macalon's Earthshaker will create a mighty stomp and cover the entire surface area; impacting all opponents on the ground. While Macalon's BBQ Feast, leaves a ball of flames when hitting the ground — leaving a fire elemental burning effect on opponents. With these two stickers, you can essentially complete a combined attack that will knock your opponent down in the flames and have them take continuous damage. Stardust Warriors focuses on the innovation of heroes and combat, encouraging players to develop new combat styles according to their chosen hero. Even the same heroes can now create a different battle dynamic."