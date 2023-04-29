Flashback 2 Announced For Release This November Microids is currently working on releasing Flashback 2, the sequel to the '90s video game, set for release later this year.

Microids announced this week they are releasing the sequel Flashback 2, a longtime coming followup to the early '90s video game. The game is looking to give a modern retelling of the original title, as they branch off of the events at the end of that first game with an amazing modern action platform shooter. Along with the reveal of the game, the team announced they would be releasing special editions of it, as you'll be able to get physical copies of the game in the Limited Edition and the Collector's Edition, both of which will be sold for Nintendo Switch and PlayStation consoles. We got more info and the trailers for you below as the game is kind of earmarked for release this November.

"In the 22nd century, the United Worlds extends throughout the Solar System, but this tranquillity is threatened by the Morph invasion led by the fearsome General Lazarus. In search of his lifelong friend Ian, Conrad B. Hart dives once again into a breathtaking adventure full of twists and turns and revelations with the help of his few allies, including A.I.S.H.A., his iconic AI-powered weapon! In 1992, Flashback revolutionized action gaming and gained legendary status, ranking amongst the top 100 video games in history! Developed by the game's original creator Paul Cuisset, in collaboration with Microids Lyon/Paris studios, Flashback 2 will offer an experience faithful to the Flashback universe, bringing back together some members of the original Flashback team, such as Thierry Perreau's in-game design and Raphaël Gesqua, the renowned composer of the Amiga version of Flashback. "