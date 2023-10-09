Posted in: Games, Microïds, Video Games | Tagged: Flashback 2

Flashback 2 Has Released Brand-New Story Trailer

Check out the latest trailer for Flashback 2 as the team at Microids are still planning to release the game this November.

Microids has released a new trailer this week for the upcoming game Flashback 2, as we get a better look at the game's storyline. Up until now, the team has been primarily focused on the way the gameplay has been setup, as well as how it mirrors some of the original 1992 title. This is really the first time they're giving us something to chew on in terms of the storyline of the game, which has a few cool aspects going for it. You can enjoy the trailer below as the game is still set to be released on November 17, 2023.

"In the 22nd century, the United Worlds extends throughout the Solar System, but this tranquillity is threatened by the Morph invasion led by the fearsome General Lazarus. In the heart of a dystopian future, and in search of his lifelong friend Ian, Conrad B. Hart, must confront the fearsome Morphs who aim to enslave all life in the solar system. To prevent them from carrying out their diabolical plan, players will need to deploy all their skills in a fast-paced platform shooter, which offers striking fluidity and precision. In 1992, Flashback revolutionized action gaming and gained legendary status, ranking amongst the top 100 video games in history! Developed by the game's original creator Paul Cuisset, in collaboration with Microids Lyon/Paris studios, Flashback 2 will offer an experience faithful to the Flashback universe, bringing back together some members of the original Flashback team, such as Thierry Perreau's in-game design and Raphaël Gesqua, the renowned composer of the Amiga version of Flashback. "

Immerse yourself in a vibrant sci-fi/cyberpunk universe and explore various environments (New Tokyo, New Washington, the Jungle…)

Use A.I.S.H.A., a lethal adaptive weapon enhanced with combat AI.

A gripping, fluid, and intricate platform shooter.

A 3D environment for even deeper immersion.

Designed and developed by the creator of the original, Paul Cuisset.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!