Flight School Studio Will Be Releasing Stonefly This June

Flight School Studio along with MWM Interactive announced that Stonefly will officially be released in June. If you're not familiar with this, the game takes players on a miniature mech adventure through an enchanting forest full of wonder and peril. You'll be taking on the role of Annika Stonefly, a brilliant but naïve inventor on a quest to recover a lost family heirloom where she'll also experience a bit of coming-of-age tale in the process. The game is set to launch on June 1, 2021, on all major consoles, including next-gen, as well as PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store. Enjoy the latest trailer below!

"Our small team set out to create something visually unique and mechanically original with Stonefly and we think players are going to love following Annika's journey and gliding around the world we've created," said Bohdon Sayre, Game Director at Flight School Studio. "We always challenge ourselves to put stakes in the ground outside the norm, and MWM Interactive have been a great partner to allow us the creative freedom to take risks and explore new territory. Stonefly is an ambitious project, different than anything we've made before, and a game that we are really proud of."

Featuring richly handcrafted art inspired by mid-century modern design and nature, Stonefly follows Annika on her quest to recover her dad's beloved rig after it is taken by a thief in the night. As Annika, players invent and craft abilities for their very own mech, as they venture into the wilderness, harnessing the wind to strategically glide among beautiful flora and dangerous fauna on missions to harvest materials. Along the way, players develop cool tech, join a band of castaway pilots known as the Acorn Corps, confront hordes of hungry bugs, and help Annika uncover her true potential and embrace her legacy.