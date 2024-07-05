Posted in: Games, Microïds, Video Games | Tagged: Flint: Treasure of Oblivion, Savage Level

Flint: Treasure Of Oblivion Releases Second "Making Of" Video

Flint: Treasure Of Oblivion has a brand new video for you to check out, as they talk abouyt the narrative direction of the game this time.

Article Summary Microids releases new "Making Of" video for Flint: Treasure of Oblivion.

Game features turn-based combat and crew member customization.

Narrative unfolds through dynamic comic strips, enhancing storytelling.

Explore a historically-inspired piracy world in magnificent Unreal Engine 5.

Microids and developer Savage Level have released another video for Flint: Treasure of Oblivion, as we get a second "Making Of" video to show off the game. This particular video features a few devs from Savage Land, as Aurélien Josse (Creative Director), Maxime Josse (CEO), and Johan Spielmann (Game Director) chat about the narrative direction of the game. Enjoy the video as we're still waiting to see when this year the game will be released.

Flint: Treasure of Oblivion

Prepare to embark alongside Captain Flint, his second-in-command Billy Bones, and his crew of old salts in search of a legendary treasure promising freedom and fortune. With its original narrative using traditional comic strips as a narrative medium, Flint: Treasure of Oblivion delivers adventure but also strategic depth thanks to its turn-based combat mechanics, refreshing the genre's foundations by drawing on mechanics from role-playing and board games, notably through dice rolls. When players build their crew, each member brings unique skills to use, allowing them to adapt their strategy to their style of gameplay. During the tactical phases, players can use skill and attribute cards to improve their crew members and gain an advantage over their opponents. Hoist the mainsail and set off to discover the secrets buried in the distant lands of Flint: Treasure of Oblivion.

Turn-Based Tactical Combat: A good preparation is key! Choose your crew members with unique abilities, obtain new skills, improve your dices. During the tactical phases, use cards to trigger skills and attributes and influence the fight with dice throws.

A good preparation is key! Choose your crew members with unique abilities, obtain new skills, improve your dices. During the tactical phases, use cards to trigger skills and attributes and influence the fight with dice throws. Comic Book Narrative: Enjoy a narrative which, beyond the usual codes of comics (onomatopoeia, speech bubbles), offers players original and dynamic comic strips.

Enjoy a narrative which, beyond the usual codes of comics (onomatopoeia, speech bubbles), offers players original and dynamic comic strips. Exploration: Discover a magnificent world, from the French city of Saint-Malo to the exotic landscapes of central America. Visit diverse environments (cities, camps, jungles, caves…) powered by Unreal Engine 5.

Discover a magnificent world, from the French city of Saint-Malo to the exotic landscapes of central America. Visit diverse environments (cities, camps, jungles, caves…) powered by Unreal Engine 5. Historically-Inspired Piracy World: The game faithfully recreates a world of piracy, incorporating historical elements (language, costumes, weapons), making the experience even more immersive.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!