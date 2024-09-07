Posted in: Baldur's Gate 3, Games, Larian Studios, Video Games | Tagged: Baldur's Gate, d&d

Baldur's Gate 3 Has Released Patch 7 With New Content

Baldur's Gate 3 has a bunch of new content and options to explore with Patch 7, especially if you happen to play a more evil character

Larian Studios have released Patch 7 for Baldur's Gate 3 this week, giving players some new "evil" content to explore in a few different ways. The big addition is the new endings content for those who decided to go the darker route, as you now have a more satisfying payoff at the end in a few different cases. They've also added modding to the mix, a revamp of the split-screen, and more. We have the dev notes below, with the full patch notes on Steam, as the content is now available on PC, with Mac and consoles coming later.

Baldur's Gate 3 – Patch 7

Whether you embraced absolute power, carried out your father's will, played as an Origin character or were generally a menace to society, you'll find Patch 7 now introduces 13 new cinematics that offer varying conclusions to your most evil playthroughs. If you're a streamer who is very demure, very mindful, and you use the 'Show Cinematic Nudity' option in the game's settings, it's worth noting that we've now renamed this option to 'Show Sexual and Violent Cinematics' and updated its description to more accurately indicate what it does. This setting toggles explicit content plus a few select moments of extreme violence that may be distressing to some. We might have also embraced corruption a little too much because the new evil ending cinematics have been included in this setting. They really are that evil. This setting does not affect your adventure, your choices, or your access to romance options; however, it does block sexual content with nudity and particularly violent scenes with gore.

New 'Evil Endings' : Brand-new cinematic endings for your most villainous playthroughs, as well as unique endings if playing an Origin Character.

: Brand-new cinematic endings for your most villainous playthroughs, as well as unique endings if playing an Origin Character. Our Very Own Mod Manager : Browse, install, and use mods created by the community!

: Browse, install, and use mods created by the community! Revamped Split-Screen Gameplay: Dynamic split-screen is now available for multiplayer! When playing split-screen, each side will merge when you near each other and split back up as you head off on your own adventures.

