AFK Journey Announces Crossover Event With Anime Fairy Tail

AFK Journey revealed they have a brand new crossover event coming to the game this May, as Fairy Tail will drop into the mobile title

Farlight Games have revealed a brand new crossover event will arrive in AFK Journey, as multiple characters from the anime Fairy Tail will arrive. The team decided to release a quick teaser trailer and a little bit of info about the event, but no hard details of what you can expect to play just yet, as they have seta date of May 1, 2025 for the launch of it. A solid month away! Enjoy the trailer as we wait to see what they have in store for players.

Fairy Tail Crossover

In the words of Natsu himself, 'I'm all fired up!' to share with you an exciting Fairy Tail crossover event coming soon to AFK Journey, the multi-award-winning fantasy RPG sequel to the global smash hit AFK Arena. The limited-time crossover event launches May 1, 2025, and introduces Natsu and Lucy from Fairy Tail for an unforgettable adventure! Iconic Fairy Tail heroes Natsu Dragneel and Lucy Heartfilia prepare to traverse Esperia as powerful dimensional faction heroes, bringing their signature abilities and combat styles to the battlefield.

AFK Journey

Step into Esperia, a fantasy world full of magic—a lone seed of life meandering among the sea of stars. And on Esperia, it took root. As the river of time flowed, the once all-powerful gods fell. As the seed grew, each branch sprouted leaves, which became the races of Esperia. You will play as the legendary mage Merlin and experience strategically tactical battles. It's time to dive into an unexplored world and embark on a journey to unlock a hidden mystery together with the heroes of Esperia. mmerse yourself in the captivating realm of a magical storybook, where you can singlehandedly explore the world. From the shining fields of Golden Wheatshire to the luminous beauty of the Dark Forest, from the Remnant Peaks to the Vaduso Mountains, journey through the wondrously diverse landscapes of Esperia.

