Magic: The Gathering Announces Secret Lair x Brain Dead

Magic: The Gathering is partnering with Los-Angeles-based art collective Brain Dead for a new series of Secret Drop releases.

Wizards of the Coast has revealed a brand new Magic: The Gathering Secret Lair drop, this time featuring a crossover with Los Angeles-based art group Brain Dead. The two have come together for three different sets that use the collective's amazing talents to create art that mixes subcultures across three disruptive drops: Creatures, Lands, and Staples. Secret Lair x Brain Dead will be part of the Inside an Elevator Superdrop that will kick off on July 29 and run through August 18 while supplies last. Each one is going for $30 for standard sets and $40 for foiled editions. Brain Dead will also be selling limited-edition merch via their website. We have more info for you below and a preview of all three sets.

Magic The Gathering – Secret Lair × Brain Dead

In the Secret Lair × Brain Dead: Creatures drop, Brain Dead hand-picked some of their favorite game-changing creatures and then changed the game with the art and frames. This monster drop is unlike anything you've ever seen creep across your game table and includes:

(Art by Gage Lindsten, Ema Gaspar, Gomzé, JRZ251, and Kogan)

1x Consecrated Sphinx

1x Chaotic Goo

1x Kiki-Jiki, Mirror Breaker

1x Meteor Golem

1x Wurmcoil Engine

In the Secret Lair × Brain Dead: Lands drop, Brain Dead has designed two cycles of the most outlandish lands we've ever seen with awe-inspiring art and frames. Seeing these landscapes will leave the whole table breathless. The drop includes two different art pieces for each of the five land cards:

(Art by Gage Lindsten and Hank Reavis)

2x Plains

2x Island

2x Swamp

2x Mountain

2x Forest

In the Secret Lair × Brain Dead: Staples drop, Brain Dead took Commander cards every player needs and made them as unexpected as possible. They'll fit in any deck and stand out at every table. This includes:

(Art by Bardo Bread and Jackson Epstein)

1x Lightning Greaves

1x Skullclamp

1x Sol Ring

1x Thought Vessel

1x Command Tower

