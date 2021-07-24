Flippin Kaktus Is Revealed During DreamHack Beyond

No Gravity games dropped a new video game reveal during DreamHack Beyond as we get the weird action title Flippin Kaktus. In what is essentially a brutal action game, you play as an angry cactus with a vendetta to fulfill! You will play as a spiky, red-haired, angry as hell hero with a "thorny" past who you won't like when he gets angry. You'll fight your way through enemies in the middle of rage outbreaks with a prickly combat style that is both fun to watch and control. It's up to you to break up the drug cartels and save your foster family, and if that doesn't make sense to you, then you really need to relax and just enjoy the game for what it is. We got more info below as the game will be out sometime this year.

Flippin Kaktus is a brutal action-driven vendetta featuring a spiky hero with the thorny past and rage outbreaks combat style. When the vicious drug cartel raids his home, he breaks bad in a hardcore journey to save his foster family. Reveal the dark side of the wacky 80s punk and flip the switch to obliterate anyone in his path. When you fight against the vicious raiders, the end justifies the extreme. Switch Kaktus into a rage mode with tequila and adrenaline-pumping substances to annihilate the thugs. Strategize and challenge your reflexes: dodge bullets, equip various armor, set ambushes and make use of the interactive environment to sabotage the enemies. Forklift lowrider? It's on! Never get bored with endless tactical possibilities (and explosions)! Excel in action by mixing stealth and dexterity with rage-fueled killing sprees to dominate your enemies. Eleven unique locations with memorable design and hand-crafted levels inspired by Latin-American aesthetics, classic retro games and critically acclaimed VHS action flicks. Enjoy authentic rockin' fusion with mariachi and synthwave, explore artist-taylored graphic novel and connect all the dots in this captivating desperado odyssey.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Flippin Kaktus Reveal Teaser | DreamHack Beyond (https://youtu.be/NGxOt8wfqMM)