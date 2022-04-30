Floppy Knights Coming To Xbox & PC In Late May

Indie developer and publisher Rose City Games revealed their next game, Floppy Knights, is set for PC and Xbox consoles in late May. If you haven't seen this game yet, it's been in the works for a few years with the earliest reveal back in 2020. This is a turn-based tactics title that meshes deckbuilding and card strategy elements with an awesome story centered around a young adventurer with a flair for mechanics. You'll head off into this vibrant fantasy world where the powers of retro-tech and magic have come together to help make you and your companions some of the best fighters in the land. You'll use those skills to fight enemies, upgrade your gear, craft objects to make adventuring easier, and thwart those who have made the world a not-so-safe place to live. You can check out the latest trailer for the game below as it will be released on May 24th, 2022.

Embark on an adventure as Phoebe, a brilliant young programmer, and her mighty inventions–the Floppy Knights. With the floppy disks turned into tangible projections of plants, monsters, and other collectible battle creatures in tow (and her clever bionic arm Carlton, of course), Phoebe must help out local farmers, prevent a volcano from postponing the science fair, save the world from a robot invasion, and well, basically become a local hero. Mix and match cards to create powerful decks and beat the troublemakers terrorizing her hometown in exciting turn-based battles. A fresh take on two familiar genres! Lead your Knights to victory across the battlefield using decks you have crafted with care. Jump into a fantastical land with hand-drawn visuals by Marlowe Dobbe (Dicey Dungeons), featuring lush vegetation, treacherous volcanoes, icy caves, and foggy forests. Every unit has a unique playstyle and ability to generate special cards during battle, creating endless possibilities.