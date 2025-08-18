Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Floralis, SolidCore Games

Floralis Releases New Playable Demo Available On Steam

You can play a free demo of the cinematic puzzle adventure game Floralis right now, as you can play a little of the first section

Indie game developer and publisher SolidCore Games has released a free demo of their latest game, Floralis. The game is a cinematic puzzle adventure title where you are one of two sisters born from plants in a post-human world, where many of the flora and fauna have turned into predators. You'll explore ahd hide from those who hunt you, while also trying to discover the purpose of your origin and your place in this world. The game's demow ill let you play a small piece of the first bit of the game, which is available right now on Steam and Xbox.

Floralis

Floralis is a narrative-driven puzzle platformer set in a world where plants have evolved into predators. You will take on the role of one of two girls born from a tree. When one of them disappears, the other has to journey into the ruins of human civilization to find both her sibling and the truth behind their shared birth. You will hide from predators, explore ruins, reactivate mysterious objects, and discover small, personal moments of joy. As you piece together what happened to the old world, you will come to realize the truth of your birth and your place in the new ecosystem.

Sentient Jungle: Navigate predatory plants, living traps, and environmental threats. You're a fragile lifeform in a world where everything sees you as prey.

Navigate predatory plants, living traps, and environmental threats. You're a fragile lifeform in a world where everything sees you as prey. Plant-Based Puzzles: Solve organic puzzles by manipulating plants, light, and forgotten mechanisms in your path. Many puzzles offer multiple solutions and encourage experimentation.

Solve organic puzzles by manipulating plants, light, and forgotten mechanisms in your path. Many puzzles offer multiple solutions and encourage experimentation. Playful Moments: Tinker with objects and toys to unlock secret routes, trigger hidden cutscenes or discover something new about the fate of the old world.

Tinker with objects and toys to unlock secret routes, trigger hidden cutscenes or discover something new about the fate of the old world. Roots and Ruins: Pay attention to the environment. It holds the truth about humanity's end… and the strange reason you were born.

Pay attention to the environment. It holds the truth about humanity's end… and the strange reason you were born. Personal Journey: Search for your lost twin and understand your place in this strange, wild world.

