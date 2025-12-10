Cyberpunk 2077 Has Celebrated Its Fifth Anniversary

Posted in: CD Projekt Red, Cyberpunk 2077, Games, Video Games | Tagged: cyberpunk, cyberpunk 2077

CD Projekt Red dropped a ton of new info today to celebrate the fifth anniversary of Cyberpunk 2077, looking ahead with several new activations. The team released two new trailers: one for the anniversary and one for the upcoming trading card game they plan to crowdfund next year. Along with info on several things happening around the title, such as new gear in their shop, new CORSAIR merch, and more. We have alkl the info from the developers for you here.

Cyberpunk 2077 – Fifth Anniversary

Originally released on December 10th, 2020, Cyberpunk 2077 is an acclaimed open-world, action-adventure RPG set in the futuristic megalopolis of Night City. Players take on the role of cyber-enhanced mercenary V, taking on a fight for glory and survival — doing whatever it takes to become a legend and leave their mark. Since launch, the game has sold 35 million copies and has seen numerous wide-ranging updates, including the game-changing Update 2.0, the spy-thriller expansion Phantom Liberty, releases on Nintendo Switch 2 and Apple silicon Mac models, and more. Over the years, it has cemented itself as one of gaming's most immersive open-world RPGs, and has developed a passionate and ever-growing community. To celebrate this journey, CD Projekt Red released a special trailer that looks back on V's emotional story in the City of Legends.

The anniversary isn't just about looking back. CD Projekt Red, in partnership with WeirdCo, posted a trailer announcing the Cyberpunk Trading Card Game. Scheduled to launch a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter in 2026, Cyberpunk TCG lets players put together the ultimate edgerunner crew with characters from across the franchise and pit them against their opponents in a fight to become Night City legends. Featuring custom artwork, Cyberpunk TCG is designed for trading card players, avid collectors, and fans of the Cyberpunk franchise alike.

A number of new partnerships and products were also announced as part of the anniversary, bringing more ways for players to interact with the world of Cyberpunk 2077. Available to pre-order, the Cyberpunk 2077 Fifth Anniversary Collector's Set gives players the chance to lay their hands on secret Arasaka tech. Presented in a steel case, it includes a light-up replica of the Relic biochip from the game, a USB thumb drive that contains the game's soundtrack, three holographic tarot cards, and two pins. The Collector's Set is available with or without Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition via the CD Projekt Red Gear store.

In partnership with CORSAIR, Arasaka Edition keyboard, mouse, and mousepad were made available for pre-order, bringing a touch of the megacorp lifestyle to players' setups. Brand-new Displates have also been unveiled, featuring custom artwork inspired by movie posters, turning iconic characters from Cyberpunk 2077 — including Jackie Welles, Panam Palmer, and Adam Smasher — into would-be stars. Collectors can buy these Displates today. CD Projekt Red has also teamed up with Viture to create the limited edition Cyberpunk 2077 Luma Cyber XR Glasses. These high-tec optics are available to purchase now at the Viture store. Continuing their partnership with CD Projekt Red, Madrinas has a new Cyberpunk 2077 collection with an anniversary cold brew and shaker set available for pre-order — for edgerunners in need of a boost.

