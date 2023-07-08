Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Annihilape, pokemon, pokemon cards, Scarlet & Violet

The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet Part 27: Annihilape

The Mankey line expands with Annihilape, an evolution of Primeape from the Paldea region in Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet base set.

The Scarlet & Violet era of the Pokémon TCG has begun. With Sword & Shield officially concluded, the Scarlet & Violet era kicked off in March 2023 with a focus on the ninth generation of Pokémon games and the new region: Paldea. It all began with Scarlet & Violet base set, which was officially released in the United States on March 31st, 2023. This set introduced major, lasting changes to the hobby. Now, the borders of the cards have become silver, matching the Japanese releases. Another major change is that now each pack culminates in at least a holo-rare and two reverse holos. The major mechanic of this era is the lowercase ex, which features a double holographic pattern of a horizontal shine and a starry sparkle. Full Art exs now use a green, foil outline around the Pokémon. Secret Rare section of expansions going forward features Full Arts, Illustration Rares and Special Illustration Rare exs, Full Art Trainers, Special Illustration Rare Trainers, and Gold Hyper Rares. In today's installment of this Scarlet & Violet base set spotlight, let's take a look at the Mankey line that has a brand new addition with Annihilape.

Scarlet & Violet includes the newly updated Mankey line, with Mankey itself getting a strong illustration from nagimiso, who depicts this Fighting-type Pokémon running full speed toward us as if it's about to lay a whipping. Mankey evolves into Primeape, illustrated here in a similar pose by Ryuta Fuse, who shows the Pokémon throwing a punch. Finally, the new evolution that comes after more than a quarter century is Annihilape, who appears on a holographic rare illustrated by Anesaki Dynamic. Here are the new Dex entries for Annihilape so we can get to know this newly evolved form of Primeape. The Dex entries read:

When its anger rose beyond a critical point, this Pokémon gained power that is unfettered by the limits of its physical body. It imbues its fists with the power of the rage that it kept hidden in its heart. Opponents struck by these imbued fists will be shattered to their core.

Stay tuned for the journey through this special set as we continue to spotlight the cards and artwork of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet. Next time, the spotlight continues with the main section of the set. You can read more about this iconic trading card game right here at Bleeding Cool.

