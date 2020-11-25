Football Manager 2021 Finally Comes TO PC This Week

SEGA and Sports Interactive have officially released Football Manager 2021 onto PC through both Steam and the Epic Games Store. If you've been playing the beta on either system, all you need to do is quit your game, launch anew and get the new update for the full game. Now you'll have better access to your teams, better options, and more control from pitch to the showers. You'll also have an improved overlay that will give you better insight into how your team is doing and what you can do to take them all the way to the top. Enjoy all the new content from your PC and laptop as you go for the goal behind your manager's desk.

The manager is the beating heart of every football club. In Football Manager 2021 dynamic, true-to-life management experiences and next-level detail renews that focus on you like never before, equipping you with all the tools to achieve elite status. With more than 50 nations and 2,500 clubs at every level of the football pyramid to choose from, the possibilities are endless. It's over to you, boss. Choose your colours and the challenge that best suits your ambitions and then work with your club's hierarchy to ensure you meet theirs… or face the consequences.

Join forces with your backroom staff to assess the strength and depth of your playing squad before dipping into the transfer market. There's likely to be a starlet in your Academy knocking on the door of the first team…

Craft tactical strategies, formations and styles of play for every occasion to maximise your club's chances of winning football matches and getting those three points.

Immerse yourself in the spectacle of match day and revel in the glory of management as your planning pays off on the pitch.