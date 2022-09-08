Football Manager 2023 Will Be Released This November

SEGA Europe and developer Sports Interactive revealed that Football Manager 2023 is on the way this November for PC and consoles. Like previous entries into the series, this will be a slight improvement on the previous version as you'll be given new tools to put together the best team possible to go all the way, while also being able to take part in familiar modes that players will fondly be able to return to. This will also mark the first time the series comes to both the PS5 and Apple Arcade, as they expand their platform reach to get new players on the field. Enjoy the info and trailer below as the game will launch on November 8th.

For the first time in the history of the series, the depth and drama of the world's leading football management simulation series arrives on PS5. Tailored to the Dualsense controller, FM23 will release alongside the PC/Mac title. After a year's absence, our popular Touch series returns to Apple devices through the Apple Arcade platform. Whether they're using an iPhone, iPad, Mac or Apple TV, Apple Arcade subscribers will be primed to make their mark on and off the pitch in FM23 Touch. FM23 thrusts fans closer to every aspect of the beautiful game, from the supporters filling the stands to scouts, players, opposition managers and newly-licensed competitions like the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League and UEFA Europa Conference League. We'll be unveiling new game features in the coming weeks across the Football Manager social media channels, the Football Manager website and FMFC, our Football Manager members' hub.

"FM23 marks another significant step forward for the Football Manager series as we debut on two new platforms," said Miles Jacobson, Sports Interactive's Studio Director. "Fans have been calling for us to produce a PlayStation title for a number of years, so I'm excited for those players to now get the chance to experience the closest thing to being a real football manager. Our decision to not release a Touch game on iOS or Android in 2021 was a difficult one to take and a disappointing one for some of our fans. This exciting partnership with Apple Arcade allows us to reintroduce a popular title in a way that makes sense for us as a studio and for the wider FM community."