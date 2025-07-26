Posted in: For Honor, Games, Ubisoft, Video Games | Tagged: for honor

For Honor Introduces Latest Hero With The Virtuosa

For Honor has revealed the latest hero to join the fray, as players will soon be able to fight as the charming and quick Virtuosa

Article Summary The Virtuosa joins For Honor as a new Outlander hero, bringing fast-paced, strategic fencing action.

Her character, Ilaria, is a former pirate apprentice with swift blade skills and winning charm.

For Honor is free to play until July 30, with longer access on Ubisoft Connect until August 3.

Seasonal events include a Realistic Duel Throwback and free Hero Fests for Peacekeeper, Afeera, and Nobushi.

Ubisoft revealed a new Hero coming to For Honor as part of the Year Nine: Season Two mid-season content, as the team introduced players to The Virtuosa. In what looks to be a mix between a fencer and a bard, the character comes with quick wit and quicker skills with the blade, which will make her an optimal choice for players who prefer fast-paced fighting with a hint of strategy. As part of the reveal, you can play the game for free right now until July 30 on PC and consoles. But if you're playing on Ubisoft Connect, you'll have free access to the Standard Edition of the game through August 3, as an extra little bonus for those using their system.

For Honor – The Virtuosa

The Virtuosa Hero, part of the Outlander faction, brings quick-witted charm and fast-paced gameplay to For Honor, letting players test their improvisation skills. Virtuosa, whose character name is Ilaria, was once apprenticed to the pirate Captain Coalheart, but grew tired of his bitterness and control. Now, after roaming the world as an adventurer and blade-for-hire, Virtuosa has come to Heathmoor to secure the treasure her former mentor seeks for herself. Years of fighting have honed her quick fencing skills, and Virtuosa's feats in battle are inspired by her expertise from years of fighting and her innate charm: Muscle Memory, Artful Improvisation, Superior Retort, and Rejuvenating Spirit.

Later this season, the Realistic Duel Throwback Event will run from August 28 to September 4. This event is a more brutal version of Duel, removing the Guard Stance Widget from play. Additionally, three Hero Fests, in which you can try a Hero for free for a week each, will take place throughout the season. Peacekeeper will be featured the week of August 14, Afeera the week of August 21, and Nobushi the week of September 4.

