Attack On Titan Arrives In Dead By Daylight Today

Behaviour Interactive has officially launched their latest crossover in Dead By Daylight as Attack On Titan invades the game. From now until July 26th, you can jump into matches and see the influence of the manga and anime take over aspects across the board, as well as have a chance to snag a ton of cosmetics for both survivors and killers that mimic creatures and characters from the series. We have more info on the event below as well as a trailer to check out! Best of luck to everyone collecting everything during this week!

A Beautiful and Merciless World: ​Created by Hajime Issayama, Attack on Titan is undisputedly one of the world's most popular manga series of all time and has been adapted to magazines, novels, live-action series, and video games. The Japanese award-winning creation is a sweeping odyssey set in a futuristic world that addresses themes of war, vengeance, morality, fairness, and kindness. It takes its readers on a fantastic voyage to Paradis Island, where humans live within three concentric walls to protect them from Titans, humanoid giants whose sole goal is to destroy them.

The Story Unfolds: ​This Collection features eight Very Rare Outfits for Survivors and two Ultra Rare Outfits for Killers. Fans will be happy to dress Dwight Fairfield in Eren's Uniform, Yui Kimura in Mikasa's Uniform, Felix Richter in Armin's Uniform, Meg Thomas in Annie's Uniform, Zarina Kassir in Hange's Uniform, Jake Park in Levi's Uniform, Kate Denson in Historia's Uniform and Ace Visconti in Kenny's Uniform. On the Killer Side, fans will be able to get their hands on The Armored Titan Outfit for The Oni and The War Hammer Titan Outfit for The Spirit. The team analysed the psychology of each Attack on Titan characters and their individual journeys were considered: a bandage here, a torn sleeve there – all direct references to events happening in the manga and the anime.

There's No Winning Without Fighting: ​Starting today, fans will be rewarded aplenty. As such, anyone who logs into Dead by Daylight will be gifted the Cadet Corps Crest Charm to display in game. Four other exclusive Charms are made available whenever a certain number of Outfits are purchased through the in-game store. These include The Scout Regiment Crest, The Military Police Regiment Crest, The Garrison Regiment Crest and the Wall Titan Charm. Fans would be remiss not to take advantage of the sale available for certain characters as well as the daily rewards available through July 26th 2022.