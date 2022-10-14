For Honor Reveals Their New Halloween 2022 Event

Ubisoft has revealed its release plans in For Honor this week, as they have unveiled their new Halloween 2022 event. The event will be called "The Web of the Jorogumo" and will be running from October 20th to November 10th. Along with this event, players will experience Phase 2 of cross-platform play, which is available now as you can group up with cross-platform friends or players via the Ubisoft Connect ecosystem. You can read more about the event below before it launches next Thursday.

"The Web of the Jorogumo event will start on October 20 and run for three weeks, bringing a frightening PVE game mode with four-player co-op. Players can enjoy a variation of Market Town, where they must work together to escort Meiko, capture points, fight against possessed samurai, and battle through Jorogumo's sticky webs to encounter a terrifying conclusion. With danger around every corner, players will have to be brave and show no mercy. Alongside the new mode, a new Kensei Hero Skin, Yokai Slayer Meiko, will be available on October 20."

"Players will have the chance to win new exclusive rewards such as an Effect, a Battle Outfit, and ornaments. New themed items will also be available in the in-game store for the duration of the event, including Executions, Outfits, a Paired Emote, and more. With the release of Title Update 2, new armor variations will be available for players, as well as many gameplay improvements and updates, including the end flow – players can now skip all notifications after a game. On November 17, a Testing Grounds dedicated to Dodge attacks will be live until November 24."

"The Web of the Jorogumo event comes as part of For Honor's Year 6 Season 3, The Demon Dagger, in which an ancient cave unleashed spirits and demons from Japanese folklore into Heathmoor. Inspired by Yokai legends, this season introduced a new Battle Pass and Battle Bundle, new seasonal customization, and other exciting updates to For Honor."