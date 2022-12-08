For Honor Year 6 Season 4 Set To Launch Next Week

Ubisoft has revealed the next season of content coming to For Honor with the reveal of Year 6 Season 4, set to launch next week. The season is being called Shattered Fates and will bring about an end to this year as they start the ramp-up for Year 7. This particular piece of the game has been inspired by Arabian legends and will be the first to introduce a new map realization, along with a brand new Hero Skin for the Black Prior that will give you some definite Arabian Nights vibes. The season will also give you a brand new Battle Pass and Battle Bundle, the Frost Wind Nights event, and the return of the Testing Grounds on December 22nd, the last of which will focus on the Jormungandr Hero. We have more info below and the trailer as it all goes live on December 15th, 2022.

"Shattered Fates concludes Year 6: Lost Horizons, marking For Honor's first full Crossplay season. The fabled relic introduced this season is the Celestial Sphere, guarded closely by the secretive kingdom of Arabia. Commander Ravier is tasked with finding the Celestial Sphere and stealing its forbidden prophecies. Armed with this knowledge, the Black Priors hope to conquer Heathmoor—and they will spare none who know its secrets. As a top lieutenant of the Black Priors, Commander Ravier cuts a fearsome figure, so an exclusive Hero Skin will be available to purchase for 25,000 Steel or in a bundle with 7-Day Champion Status and three scavenger crates for $11.99."

"The seasonal event, Frost Wind Nights, returns with the chilling Ice Brawlers game mode under a starry night. Players can jump in starting December 15 until January 5 and uncover new lootable weapons, a free event pass, and more. Year 6 Season 4's Battle Pass will be available at launch with 100 tiers of different rewards reflecting the season's theme. Players can grab the traditional Battle Pass for $9.99, or the Battle Bundle is available for $24.99, which includes the Battle Pass and instantly unlocks 25 tiers."