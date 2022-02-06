Forest Island Launches New Winter Veil Update

Neowiz has released a brand new update into Forest Island this week in which you can have a little more snowy fun before Spring hits. A lot of people have already had their special winter update back when the holidays first kicked off in December, but the team behind the game decided to wait a minute and hold it when not everyone else was doing theirs at the same time. The Winter Veil update, which is a part of the 1.10.13 version of the game, brings in a new location called Snowflake Island, which you can go visit and take part in some specific winter activities with animals only seen in regions like that, such as Polar Bears and Arctic Foxes. Here's more info on the event from the devs.

The Forest Island Winter Veil brings the 'Snowflake Island' which only appears during these wintery months, and can be visited until March 31st. During this weeks-long event, players will be able to collect snowflakes and spend them like currency to unlock special animals (Arctic Fox, anyone?), permanent weather options, and more. In addition to special unlocks, 'Snowflake Island' itself can be upgraded throughout the season using said snowflakes. In addition to the new content, the 'Visit System' will also be added in which users can travel to other users' Snowflake Islands. The system activates when reaching grade 5 of Snowflake Island and enables functions such as sending gifts and taking photos. Users can also give out gifts including 'Snowflakes' to other users by visiting their islands.

The event will also be running alongside the Valentine's Day event, which kicks off on Monday, February 7th, and runs all the way until February 20th. You can go enjoy both events right now as the game is free to play on Google Play and the App Store.