Forestopia Receives New Year Update Event Today

Gravity Games Arise has released a brand new update for Forestopia, as the game now has special New Year content and more. The game has several new items and options for you to try out as soon as you run the update, but they will also be adding a special New Year event that will kick off on January 1st, 2023, and run all the way until the very end of January 31st. You can read about all four parts of it below without notes from the developers.

Forestopia Part 1: Toasty New Year Event

Collect "Golden Rabbit Coins" from the event daily quests and departures that appear during the period! Collected coins can be exchanged for various items, such as the "Terrarium of the Year of the Rabbit," which features celebratory animals celebrating the New Year, and the "New Year Rabbit Box," which has decorations that are the perfect setting for the island in a New Year's mood. Celebrate the New Year with animals and decorations!

Part 2: New Pack Release

A New Year's Pack with the "Rabbit Year Terrarium" which comes with a special "New Year Cat Terrarium." Don't miss out on getting a cute cat with a Daruma doll on its head!

Part 3: A New Dress-Up Function

The dress-up function that allows you to change the appearance of Yeti has been upgraded! You can now change clothes for each part of the Yeti, the head, neck, body, and back. At the same time, 8 kinds of costumes have been added. In addition, from January 1st, a "The New Year Scarf" is going to be designed with a vivid vermillion color and a pattern that is perfect for the season. How about enjoying the new year by coordinating your Yeti in style?

Part 4: New Animals Added

New animals have been added to the permanent terrariums, including the Plains Terrarium and Reef Terrarium. Collect food and meet new animals!