Former CD Projekt Red Devs Form New Game Studio: Blank Several former CD Projekt Red developers have started their own gaming company, as they officially revealed Blank to the public.

Multiple former CD Projekt Red developers have officially opened up a new gaming studio as they revealed the company name as Blank. The company will be based out of Warsaw, Poland, as the studio currently has ten members and is looking to expand to almost 60 people. They are currently looking to find support for an unannounced project, which they gave no details to, but we're guessing will be announced by year's end. We have a few quotes from the team about the new company below as we wait to see what they have planned.

"We're thrilled to announce Blank and to start expanding our incredible team," said Mateusz Kanik, Blank Co-founder and Game Director. "After working for years in an increasingly conservative industry, we're ready to make bold, impactful projects that share our unique creativity and values. Where the industry champions a dictatorship of the creative individual, we want to give ownership to the team. Where the industry leans on crunch culture, we prefer work-life balance. Where the industry says bigger is better, we're setting our sights on highly polished games with a focus on emotion, story, and craftsmanship," said Kanik.

Discussing the formation of Blank Marcin Jefimow, Blank Co-Founder and Executive Producer said, "Our game development philosophy comes from our own stories and experiences. With Blank, we want to build a space where we can honor our histories, but also be playful and open to brand-new inspirations as we collaborate creatively. We've already got a head start on a budding new project that we can't wait to share with players and craft with new team members."

Jędrzej Mróz, Blank Co-Founder and Executive Producer shared how the team plans to approach game development and scaling up the studio, "Over our many years of making games, we've seen the importance of marrying inspiring ideas with well-defined scope, that's supported by a strong team and realistic budget. We're committed to quality craftsmanship and running the studio in a sustainable way; we plan to increase our projects' scope as we expand the team and its capabilities."

