Former GoldenEye 007 Devs Reveal New Game: Beyond Words

Indie game developer MindFuel Games and publisher PQube have announced their latest game in the works called Beyond Words. This game is the latest creation from industry vets Steve Ellis and David Doak, who both had a hand in GoldenEye 007 and TimeSplitters. The two have described the game as "Balatro meets Scrabble" as you'll need tot hink fast to put words together while using special abilities and squares as you go. We have more details here as they're aiming to release the game sometime in 2026.

Beyond Words

Build powerful word combos, unlock game-changing upgrades and journey through a living puzzle shaped by your decisions. Every choice, every letter, every placement matters. Play your own way by switching up letter scores, duplicating the ones you love and destroying the ones you don't. Bend the rules past breaking point with modifiers, stickers, and enhancements where every choice shapes your journey. Think your way through seemingly impossible situations or pick up the pace and go fast and frantic with optional time-attack boards. Over 300 unique modifiers and abilities — supercharged tile types, booster cards, power cards, pickups & perks.

Endless combinations bring surprise and opportunity for your creative strategies. It's all about synergies, combos, and clever play — where every decision can dramatically alter the course of a run. As you progress, your expanding toolbox rewards you with new possibilities every time you play. Each board is a unique puzzle where your words matter. Shifting rules, layouts and objectives keep you adapting in an evolving tactical space. Be a friend to your future self – plan ahead, create routes to powerful pickups and think like a strategist setting up devastating power-scoring combos for that perfect chef's-kiss word play.

Overcome 30+ unique Boss challenges that twist the rules in devious ways. When you're ready to push further, take on time attacks, seeded runs or the brain-melting flipside of negative scoring. Escalating targets and endless play mean there's always an opportunity to flex your skills in gratifying challenges which demonstrate your level of mastery. Easy to pick up thanks to familiar word-tile mechanics while incredibly rewarding to master, welcoming both casual players and hardcore strategists. Whether you're chasing the highest scores, experimenting with outrageous synergies or simply relaxing into the rhythm of letters and logic – Beyond Words is a playground for endless discovery where every word counts.

