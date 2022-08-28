Forspoken Releases New Ten-Minute Gameplay Video

Square Enix has released a brand new video for their upcoming game Forspoken, showing off an extended look at the gameplay. The video is essentially a deep dive into things they haven't really shown off yet, such as specific lands and gatherings they'll encounter in Athia. This includes Cipal, the last remaining haven where the surviving Athians are refugees from the Break, a powerful force that corrupts everyone and everything it touches. This will end up being the main location you turn to for info, trade, goods, and more before darting off to confront the beasts in the wild. Enjoy the trailer as the game is still set to be launched on January 24th, 2023.

The gameplay trailer follows Frey on a quest from Athian archivist Johedy, as she ventures into the wilds of two corrupted areas, Praenost and Avoalet. The two realms featured in the trailer give players a glimpse of the different enemies they will encounter and showcases the versatility of Frey's magical combat skills. Players can choose to wreak magical havoc on enemies, fighting in a controlled frenzy and unleashing a barrage of quick-fire spells or they can take a more methodical approach wielding powerful and calculated attacks on their adversaries. In Forspoken, no two fights are ever the same.

Players are also given a closer look at Frey's magic-enhanced parkour skills that enable her to seamlessly and quickly traverse Athia readying for her next big battle or fight. Using the magic-enhanced parkour system, players can explore Athia's lush landscapes and discover a variety of rewards that will enhance Frey's journey and skillset, including mana, which players can use to unlock new magical abilities; powerful gear for stat boosts and increases; as well as collectable items for crafting and trading, and more. The new gameplay footage also gives players a glimpse of how Frey's magic-enhanced parkour can be used in conjunction with her combat skills in battle, enabling her to evade enemy attacks while inflicting damage in a fast and fluid manner.