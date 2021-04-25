Fortnite Has Added Neymar Jr As A Playable Character… Sorta

Epic Games has added a new character to Fortnite as you can now play as Neymar Jr in the game. Well, to a degree. Starting on April 27th, the team will add a new set of Battle Pass Quests, allowing you to unlock his Outfit and other items from the set, which you can see below. The reason we're in "sorta" mode here is that you're not playing as him as a soccer player, and you're not playing as him the entire time as he's got an armor transformation that is… well, you can see it for yourself. We got more info on the event below from the blog.

EPIC QUESTS FOR "EXHIBITION" ALTS AND MORE The Neymar Jr rewards don't end at Neymar Jr Quests. For completing certain amounts of Chapter 2 Season 6 Epic Quests, you'll unlock even more items from his Set. You'll also unlock the Exhibition version of the Neymar Jr Outfit and other items, based on his familiar uniform of yellow, blue, and green. In order, all Neymar Jr rewards unlocked this way are the: I'm ready! Spray

Stealth Shot Emoticon

Hang Loose Celebration Emote

Aerial Acrobat Glider

Exhibition Style of the Neymar Jr Outfit, Jaguar Strike Pickaxe, and Aerial Acrobat Glider Once you've unlocked the Exhibition Style of the Neymar Jr Outfit, use the Shhh. Emote to awaken Neymar Jr's other primal form — based on the Exhibition look. With his default Style, Exhibition Style, and two primal forms, the Neymar Jr Outfit has four different versions!

GO CRAZY IN FORTNITE CREATIVE Neymar Jr and PUMA are taking over Fortnite Creative from April 27 to May 4. During this time, check out the Paris-themed Welcome Hub made by community creators Kryw and Iscariote. After unlocking the soccer ball from the first Neymar Jr Quest, bring it with you to this Hub's soccer field! Additionally, when you're ready to get into the action, you can queue up for the "Go Crazy Arena" playlist made by community creators Madmoods and Immature. This casual combat experience, made in celebration of Neymar Jr's arrival, will be featured as a playlist from April 27 at 9 AM ET to April 30 at 9 AM ET. The Go Crazy Arena showcases 8v8 combat with power-ups and infinite respawns enabled. Earn gold by eliminating players, then use this gold to unlock upgrades and special bonuses for you and your team. The first team to reach 200 eliminations wins!