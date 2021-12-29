Fortnite Is Currently Offline Due To Matchmaking Issues

Epic Games is currently dealing with a massive issue in Fortnite as they have taken the game offline to deal with matchmaking issues. Like a lot of video games with online content, they've seen a surge of players come online at all hours of the day during the holidays. This time of year is usually filled with people who don't have a lot to do, combined with the snow outside, the pandemic, time off from work and school, and a number of other items, gaming with people in serves is basically what makes up a lot of people's last two weeks of the year. But usually, companies pre-plan for the usual surge in attention, and while there are occasional issues, you rarely see a game just go offline. Not to much the case with Epic Games today, as of when we're currently writing this article, the game has been offline for over five hours.

The word of the outage first came down from the game's official status Twitter channel, letting people know "We are investigating login, matchmaking, and other issues. We will update you when the issues are resolved." Once every couple of hours the team has been giving updates, with the latest being "We're continuing to work on a fix that will bring Fortnite back online and appreciate everyone's patience. Fortnite game servers are currently offline while we investigate a solution to stability issues, and we'll provide another update as more info is available."

It's not the first time the game has been down for a period of time that wasn't planned, but usually, those outages have lasted only an hour or two. Seeing it down this long is a rare case and could be a part of a bigger issue we're not aware of. Especially with a month filled with AWS issues across the United States. We'll keep an eye on things and see how it progresses throughout the day.