Fortnite Is Making Save The World a Free-to-Play Experience

The original Fortnite mode that started it all, Save The World, will become a free-to-play experience next month for all players

Article Summary Fortnite Save The World is becoming free-to-play for all players starting April 16, 2026.

Pre-registration offers exclusive rewards like Superchargers, Vouchers, and Gold for new and existing players.

Founders can earn V-Bucks through daily quests, mission alerts, and special challenges after the update.

Snowstrike Hero is the final pre-registration reward with powerful North Star and North Star+ perks.

Epic Games have confirmed they're bringing back the OG Fortnite mode for everyone to play as they are making Save The World a Free-to-Play experience. In case you have only ever known this game for Battle Royale and the offshoot modes like LEGO Fortnite, the game originally started as a PvE action-building co-op campaign in which you built forts, crafted weapons, and faced off against monster hordes who were invading in the middle of the night. But that mode kind of bit the dust in many ways when they introduced the popular mode its know for now.

Now the team will provide that mode for everyone to play in a modernized form. They are currently signing people up with a pre-registration system to give players reward across PC, PlayStation, Xbox, Cloud, and Nintendo Switch 2. These include Superchargers, Vouchers, and Gold, with Founders earning V-Bucks through Daily Quests, Mission Alerts, Storm Shield Defense Missions, and existing Challenges. We have more details from both the devs and their Communities team below, as well as a sponsored video from Beast that tells players what the mode is for those who have never played it, as it goes live on April 16, 2026.

Fortnite – Save The World

Save the World will be free to play next month. Whether you've been playing Save the World from the beginning or have never played, team up to earn in-game rewards/

Snowstrike Hero, the final pre-registration reward, has these Perks:

Standard Perk: North Star Throwing Stars will slow enemies for 4 seconds instead of dealing damage. Slowed-down enemies will explode for 167 base water damage if they receive melee damage or damage from another North Star explosion.

Commander Perk: North Star+ Throwing Stars will freeze enemies for 4 seconds instead of dealing damage. Frozen enemies will explode for 167 base water damage if they receive melee damage or damage from another North Star explosion.



Current players can still play in the meantime, and as a thank you for the last nine years of holding back the horde, will receive the following on April 16:

1x Hero Supercharger – Promote a Hero beyond Level 50.

1x Weapon Supercharger – Promote a weapon beyond Level 50.

1x Trap Supercharger – Promote a Trap beyond Level 50.

5x Survivor Supercharger – Promote Survivors beyond Level 50.

1x Hero Recruitment Voucher – Recruit a Hero of your choice.

1x Weapon Research Voucher – Unlock a weapon of your choice.

10000 Gold – Spend in the Event Store (to be renamed "the Exchange") for valuable items.

