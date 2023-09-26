Posted in: Epic Games, Fortnite, Games, Video Games | Tagged: ahsoka tano, star wars

Fortnite Launches New Update Featuring Star Wars' Ahsoka Tano

Epic Games has a special update for Fortnite this week, as you'll learn the ways of The Force from Ahsoka Tano in a new Star Wars collab.

Epic Games released an update today for Fortnite featuring Ahsoka Tano from the Star Wars universe in a very special role. The character will appear in hologram form on the island in certain areas during a match, waiting in place to train players in the ways of the Jedi so that you can learn how to use The Force. What's more, the character is also now unlockable as part of the Chapter 4 Season 4 Battle Pass. We have more info about the character below, as well as on their latest blog, as the content is now live.

"When you encounter a hologram of Ahsoka Tano on the Island, speak to her and accept her offer to train you. You'll then enter a Fortnite rift, and exit with a Jedi Training Lightsaber and knowledge of Force abilities! These Force abilities can only be used if you went through Ahsoka's training and are actively wielding a Jedi Training Lightsaber. Your knowledge of these abilities will last until the end of the match."

Upon encountering a hologram of Ahsoka Tano on the Island, players can speak to her and accept her offer to train. They'll then enter a rift, and exit with the white Jedi Training Lightsaber and knowledge of Force abilities! Players can use the Force to sprint faster and double jump as well as to push objects and players away. These Force abilities can only be used if players have gone through Ahsoka's training and are actively wielding a Jedi Training Lightsaber, and knowledge of these abilities will last until the end of the match. Battle Pass Unlock and Quests: Players who have purchased the Battle Pass can complete Ahsoka Tano Battle Pass Quests during Battle Royale Chapter 4 Season 4 to unlock the Ahsoka Tano Outfit and accessories including Ahsoka's Staff Pickaxe, the Morai Back Bling, and more. Ahsoka Tano Quests will be available until the end of the Season.

