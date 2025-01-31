Posted in: Epic Games, Fortnite, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Fortnite OG

Fortnite OG Chapter 1 Season 2 Has Been Launched

Fortnite OG has released a ton of new content into the game, as players can experience the glory days of Chapter 1 Season 2

Article Summary Experience Fortnite OG with a return to Chapter 1 Season 2, featuring iconic locations like Tilted Towers and Junk Junction.

Discover classic POIs like Haunted Hills and Snobby Shores, perfect for nostalgic exploration in Fortnite OG.

Enjoy the expanded loot pool with vintage items including Boogie Bomb, Chug Jug, and the powerful Minigun.

Dive into thrilling battles with stealthy weapons like the Suppressed Pistol and tools like the Multi-Surface Damage Trap.

Epic Games has released a new update for Fortnite OG today, as players can dive into the glory days of Chapter 1 Season 2. This is where Fortnite really started cooking as a game and became a sensation for a lot of people, especially streamers, as it kicked opened the doors of what the game could be and how intense it could get. You'll see a lot of familiar locations, items, and weapons you may not have played with in a few years. We have a few snippets of their latest blog below as the content is live.

Fortnite OG – Chapter 1 Season 2

Tilted Towers: Let's be honest, you're gonna drop here first. Boasting towering high-rises, Tilted Towers is a magnet for both Chests and danger! Take refuge and loot up in the slew of apartment complexes and offices, or brave the streets of the concrete jungle.

Let's be honest, you're gonna drop here first. Boasting towering high-rises, Tilted Towers is a magnet for both Chests and danger! Take refuge and loot up in the slew of apartment complexes and offices, or brave the streets of the concrete jungle. Junk Junction: This scrapyard paradise is a treasure trove of loot, but watch out — every car stack and rubbish pile in Junk Junction could be obscuring a sneaky opponent! Even if the coast is clear, you'll still be under the watchful eye of the Metal Llama.

This scrapyard paradise is a treasure trove of loot, but watch out — every car stack and rubbish pile in Junk Junction could be obscuring a sneaky opponent! Even if the coast is clear, you'll still be under the watchful eye of the Metal Llama. Haunted Hills: Lurking just below Junk Junction is Chapter 1 Season 2's creepiest spot, Haunted Hills! This dilapidated POI is full of abandoned tombs and crumbling architecture, and enemy players will only add to the scare.

Lurking just below Junk Junction is Chapter 1 Season 2's creepiest spot, Haunted Hills! This dilapidated POI is full of abandoned tombs and crumbling architecture, and enemy players will only add to the scare. Snobby Shores: At Snobby Shores, expect high-rolling residences and enough loot to keep up with the Joneses and then some. Can you find the underground bunker in this opulent enclave?

At Snobby Shores, expect high-rolling residences and enough loot to keep up with the Joneses and then some. Can you find the underground bunker in this opulent enclave? Shifty Shafts: This isn't your average mining facility! Delve deep into the ground and explore the labyrinth of tunnels that await. The close-quarters combat of Shifty Shafts isn't for the faint of heart, but there's always a chance to strike (figurative) gold if luck is on your side!

Vintage Loot Pool

OG Chapter 1 Season 2 will expand the loot pool with gear from the classic Chapter 1 Season 2 being added on a regular basis:

Small Shield Potion (live now!) – Need a quick boost to your defense? This is your go-to drink, offering 25 Shield each 'til you're at 50.

(live now!) – Need a quick boost to your defense? This is your go-to drink, offering 25 Shield each 'til you're at 50. Multi-Surface Damage Trap (live now!) – The spike is mightier than the sword. Place the upgraded Damage Trap on a floor, ceiling, or wall to ambush unsuspecting enemies!

(live now!) – The spike is mightier than the sword. Place the upgraded Damage Trap on a floor, ceiling, or wall to ambush unsuspecting enemies! Boogie Bomb – Throw this funky orb into the fray to unleash a momentary, disco-fueled dance party on your foes. Let the rhythm take over and turn the tide of battle in style!

– Throw this funky orb into the fray to unleash a momentary, disco-fueled dance party on your foes. Let the rhythm take over and turn the tide of battle in style! Suppressed Pistol – The ideal weapon for stealthy attacks. Be quick on the draw and even quicker on the reload to make the most of this sneaky sidearm!

– The ideal weapon for stealthy attacks. Be quick on the draw and even quicker on the reload to make the most of this sneaky sidearm! Cozy Campfire – Need to heal up after a frantic fight? Choose a place for this benign Trap and restore your HP for up to 25 seconds at 2 HP per second. A great opportunity to tell your friends a quick story!

– Need to heal up after a frantic fight? Choose a place for this benign Trap and restore your HP for up to 25 seconds at 2 HP per second. A great opportunity to tell your friends a quick story! Chug Jug – The ultimate lifeline in a firefight, this whopping beverage takes quite a bit to consume, but grants full Health and full Shield. Just make sure you're not interrupted before you chug it all! You can drink the Chug Jug while moving. "Chug along," as they say!

– The ultimate lifeline in a firefight, this whopping beverage takes quite a bit to consume, but grants full Health and full Shield. Just make sure you're not interrupted before you chug it all! You can drink the Chug Jug while moving. "Chug along," as they say! Minigun – With no magazine limit, this weapon is the perfect tool for razing buildings or going on a haphazard offensive. Fire away for too long, though, and you'll become vulnerable with the Minigun's prolonged cooldown period!

– With no magazine limit, this weapon is the perfect tool for razing buildings or going on a haphazard offensive. Fire away for too long, though, and you'll become vulnerable with the Minigun's prolonged cooldown period! Crossbow – Swap bullets for arrows. Fun fact: The Crossbow was first introduced as Cupid's Crossbow before becoming the Crossbow in Season 3!

– Swap bullets for arrows. Fun fact: The Crossbow was first introduced as Cupid's Crossbow before becoming the Crossbow in Season 3! Impulse Grenade – Launch yourself to outmaneuver incoming attacks, or end an elevated skirmish by sending enemies to the ground below towards elimination

