Fortnite's Rocket Racing Releases New Neon Rush Update

Epic Games has a new update out now for Rocket Racing in Fortnite, as the neon glow covers the tracks and more in Neon Rush.

Neon Rush introduces five new tracks, adding fresh challenges and locations to master.

New cosmetics, cars, and track-related items are included to enhance the neon racing experience.

A rank reset accompanies Neon Rush, with ranks now based on previous season's final standings.

Epic Games has released a new update for the Fortnite racing mode Rocket Racing, as players can dive into the new Neon Rush update. This is basically a change in the way a lot of the things look and feel in the game for a minute, as we go neon, add some cars, five new cool tracks, throw in some cosmetics, and a few other items that make it feel like a Season. Even though they have stated they will not be doing seasons. We have a few snippets from the devs below as you can read the full update notes on their blog.

Rocket Racing – Neon Rush

Neon Rush presents five new tracks from Epic — four that turn a different city into a street race. Make bright lights bygone blurs in these neon-packed tracks. Here are all five Epic tracks available at Neon Rush's launch:

Jackrabbit : Drift and take shortcuts for a slick city finish. (Difficulty: Novice. Track unlocked in ranked racing at Bronze I .)

: Drift and take shortcuts for a slick city finish. (Difficulty: Novice. Track unlocked in ranked racing at .) Tri-City : Air dodge between different roads for a true freeway experience. (Difficulty: Novice. Unlocked in ranked racing at Silver I .)

: Air dodge between different roads for a true freeway experience. (Difficulty: Novice. Unlocked in ranked racing at .) Conduit : This rainforest city features waterfalls… and a giant free fall. (Difficulty: Expert. Unlocked in ranked racing at Platinum I .)

: This rainforest city features waterfalls… and a giant free fall. (Difficulty: Expert. Unlocked in ranked racing at .) Delirium : How well can you handle driving upside down downtown? (Difficulty: Expert. Unlocked in ranked racing at Diamond I .)

: How well can you handle driving upside down downtown? (Difficulty: Expert. Unlocked in ranked racing at .) Slap Happy: Take a break from the neon nightlife by drifting 'round a humble town. (Difficulty: Advanced. Unlocked in ranked racing at Gold I.)

Rank Reset

Neon Rush brings a new Ranked period! With this new beginning, everyone's rank has been reset. Your rank is based on your finishing rank in the last Ranked period, meaning you may start at Gold, Silver, etc. instead of Bronze if you finished at a high rank in the last Ranked period. This Ranked period will run until Neon Rush ends. Zoom back to the rank you were and then some!

