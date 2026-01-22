Posted in: Forza, Games, Microsoft, Video Games | Tagged: Forza Horizon 6, playground games, Xbox Game Studios

Forza Horizon 6 Drops Teaser During Latest Xbox Showcase

Check out the latest trailer for Forza Horizon 6 from today's Xbox Developer Direct '26 showcase, along with a developer interview

Article Summary Forza Horizon 6 revealed in a new 45-second teaser at Xbox Developer Direct Showcase 2026.

Explore a vibrant map set in Japan, featuring both bustling cities and lush countryside environments.

Drive over 550 real-world cars, including JDM favorites, with advanced customization and garage options.

Join Festival events, experience Touge Battles, and rise to Legend status in exciting solo or co-op play.

Playground Studios and Xbox Game Studios released a new teaser trailer for Forza Horizon 6 during the Xbox Developer Direct Showcase '26 today. The trailer isn't that long; they don't even make it past 45 seconds, but it does show off some of the game as they take the franchise to Japan for the first time. Enjoy the trailer here, as well as the developer interview they had on Xbox Wire today, as the game comes out on May 18, 2026.

Forza Horizon 6

Discover the breathtaking landscapes of Japan in over 550 real-world cars and become a racing Legend at the Horizon Festival. Start your journey as a tourist and explore a world full of hit music and Japanese culture. Build a Valley Estate, acquire awe-inspiring homes, and display your prized car collection in fully Customizable Garages. Cruise the roads with your friends and join Car Meets around Japan, unleash your imagination with EventLab and build together in Horizon CoLab. Your journey to a Horizon Legend starts now – Japan Awaits!

Welcome to Japan, a place where the stunning contrasts of rural and urban come together as you uncover the secrets hidden within Horizon's most dense map yet, full of verticality, diverse biomes and spectacular driving experiences. Cruise the suburbs and iconic downtown streets or challenge yourself in the docks and industrial districts of Tokyo City, the largest ever urban area in a Forza Horizon game, and the home for car enthusiasts.

Drive over 550 real-world cars, including some much loved and fan favorite JDM classics, featuring cutting-edge engine audio and updated steering animations with up to 540 degrees of wheel rotation. As you explore Japan, collect special Forza Edition cars fitted with extreme modifications and find rare Aftermarket Cars to test drive and buy. Your path to making a name for yourself will see you meet the Legends of the Horizon Festival, participate in Touge Battles, and experience authentic stories rooted in Japan's legendary car culture.

In Forza Horizon 6, you will explore a vast campaign of discovery and Festival racing, playable solo and in co-op with your friends.* You'll start as a tourist and must prove you've got what it takes to join the Horizon Festival as a rookie driver, all while you Discover Japan and complete your Collection Journal. Qualify for the Festival in the Horizon Invitational, then rise through the ranks in progressively faster cars and earn new Wristbands to become a Horizon Legend. Your newfound status will grant you access to Legend Island, an exclusive space reserved for the greatest drivers.

