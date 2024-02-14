Posted in: Forza Motorsport, Games, Microsoft, Video Games | Tagged: Forza, Turn 10 Studios, Xbox Game Studios

Forza Motorsport Releases Latest Update With Nürburgring Nordschleife

Forza Motorsport got Update 5 today, adding several cars, a new track, Career Ringer Tour, upgrades, and more to check out.

Article Summary Forza Motorsport Update 5 adds the highly detailed Nürburgring Nordschleife track.

Experience new challenges with cars like the 2023 BMW M2 and 1965 Lotus Team Lotus type 35.

Tackle 170 corners and 300m elevation changes on this historic racing circuit.

Take on the Career Ringer Tour and Rivals Time Attack, or enjoy Free Play and Multiplayer.

Turn 10 Studios and Xbox Game Studios released Update 5 for Forza Motorsport today, bringing with it the Nürburgring Nordschleife track for players to race on. The team went out of their way to make sure this update felt like something special, starting with the addition of the Nürburgring Nordschleife track. You have nearly 13 miles worth of virtual racing ahead of you that has been made as accurate as they could to the real-world track. And what better way to enjoy it than by racing on it with several new vehicles, such as the 2023 BMW M2, the 2011 Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG, the 2020 Audi TT RS Coupe, or the 1965 Lotus Team Lotus type 35 (seen here) among others. We have details on the track below, taken from the developer notes on the update, which you can find on the game's website.

Forza Motorsport – Nürburgring Nordschleife Get ready to tackle the exhilarating challenge of the Nürburgring Nordschleife! This iconic track isn't just about its 20.8-kilometer length or its daunting twists and turns; it's a testament to racing history. Located in Nürburg, Germany, the Nordschleife is renowned for its challenging and unpredictable nature. Built-in the 1920s, the track has over 170 corners and 300 meters of elevation changes and is famous for its long straights and the Karussell, a banked turn that gives the sensation of being in a giant bowl. Its production car lap record is held by the Mercedes-AMG ONE with a time of 6:35.183, with the overall lap record of 5:19.546 held by the Porsche 919 Hybrid Evo. Discover what makes this circuit an adrenaline-fueled crucible in Forza Motorsport, one that pushes drivers, manufacturers, and cars to their limits. Experience the legendary Nordschleife and the combined GP Full Circuit in Career Mode and Rivals Time Attack, or create your own track days in Free Play and Private Multiplayer.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!