Forza Motorsport Reveals Cover Cars From Cadillac & Chevrolet Cadillac and Chevrolet take center stage on the cover of Forza Motorsport, as each company has a car being highlight this year.

Xbox Game Studios and Turn 10 Studios revealed the cover art for Forza Motorsport, as we get a good look at the cars chosen for this year's title. This time around, they chose two specific cars to be the highlight of the game's artwork, starting with the all-new 2023 No. 01 Cadillac Racing V-Series.R hypercar, which debuted in January at the 2023 Rolex 24 at Daytona. It is joined by the first-ever 2024 electrified AWD Corvette E-Ray, which was also revealed in January in New York City at Rink Rockefeller Center for the company's 70th anniversary. The art serves as a teaser for the game's official debut, which will happen at the Xbox Games Showcase on June 11th.

"The new Forza Motorsport, currently in early development, is a reimagining of the series. We are taking what has made Forza Motorsport great over the past 15 years and pairing it with new game concepts and new technologies. With the new Forza Motorsport, ray tracing is coming to ForzaTech; you will see a dynamic world in 4K, 60fps, that is connected and dynamic – from surfaces of cars reflecting off each other, to brilliant red paint bouncing off intensely detailed track surfaces, and the interplay of light and shadow throughout the world. Developed by Turn 10 Studios, Forza Motorsport will be available on Xbox Series X, Windows 10 PC and on Xbox Game Pass."

"There's never been a better time to play Playground Games' Forza Horizon 4. Now optimized for the Xbox Series X, players will experience higher fidelity graphics and faster performance as they explore beautiful, historic Britain and drive hundreds of the world's greatest cars in native 4K Ultra HD at 60fps. Get behind the wheel faster than ever with Quick Resume and dramatically improved load times. With Smart Delivery, the Xbox Series X update is a free download for all Forza Horizon 4 owners and Xbox Game Pass subscribers."

