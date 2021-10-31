Franchise Hockey Manager 8 Has Been Released For PC

Com2uS has released the latest version of their hockey simulation series as Franchise Hockey Manager 8 is now available on PC. Now you too can run the NHL as if you had complete control over everything for whatever team you choose to try and take them all the way to the Stanley Cup. This version of the game has added so much more than the past couple of editions it's not even funny, as you can see the list of fun things to do in this one. You can snag the game on Steam right now.

NEW FINANCIAL OPTIONS! Build your Legacy with the new financial system, allowing you much more control over your budget and operations.

Players now have a user-editable "Notes" view that can be used to record your own notes, reminders, etc. regarding them. HOCKEY CARDS! We've added a new "hockey card" style for displaying player portraits on some screens.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Franchise Hockey Manager 8 – Full Trailer (https://youtu.be/w1WhRC4RH_g)