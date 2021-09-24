Free Fire Reveals Venom: Let There Be Carnage Crossover Event

Garena revealed they have a new crossover event coming to Free Fire revolving around the upcoming film Venom: Let There Be Carnage. This will be the game's first-ever movie crossover and they are working to make sure this one is celebrated in style. The event will officially launch on October 10th, 2021, as players will be able to partake in a number of different crossover features that will feature elements of the lethal protector Venom and Carnage taking over the popular mobile title. As you can see below, there's already a pair of outfits in the works for different characters to represent both sides of the coin. The team has yet to reveal what they have in store for the event in full yet as the outfits are simply a teaser, but it sounds like this will be a cool celebration tied into the film's release. We'll just have to wait out the next few weeks and see what they'll unleash onto the world and what you'll be able to do beyond picking up costumes.

"This collaboration with Venom: Let There Be Carnage is a huge milestone for us and our players all over the world. The iconic character reflects a key component of Free Fire gameplay – creating chaos and eliminating enemies to survive – and is part of our commitment to offering memorable experiences for our global community," said Harold Teo, Producer, Garena. "We are always looking for new ways to deliver immersive entertainment to fans. We are excited to be working with Free Fire and its engaged community of players to amplify the Venom: Let There Be Carnage movie experience. We hope that fans enjoy what we have in store for them," said Jeffrey Godsick, EVP Brand Strategy and Global Partnerships from Sony Pictures Entertainment.