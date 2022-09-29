Free Fire Tales: Double Trouble Set To Launch On October 1st

Garena revealed that their latest installment of Free Fire Tales: Double Trouble will be released on October 1st, 2022. The new content drop will be taking place this Saturday, and with it will come the new playable character, Tatsuya, who will bring their own flash of energy and mystery to the game and its storyline. As well as new character costumes, several reskinned collections, weapons, emotes, in-game content, and a number of improvements. We have the rundown for you below, along with the latest video introducing you to this next addition.

Double Trouble's main film, which premiered last weekend, saw brothers Tatsuya and Shirou Garcia mend their troubled relationship as they work to defeat The White Whales. After unknowingly being hired by Dasha to complete the same mission, both brothers end up in jail together, only to discover that they are stronger together. With this realization, Tatsuya and Shirou have joined forces to halt the White Whales' plan to blow up Griza's new tower — The Pinnacle. In the jam-packed film filled with dramatic twists and turns, the brothers discover that Mark, the trusted protector of the city and its citizens, was behind their biological father's murder.

Free Fire October 1st Rewards

To celebrate the adventure of brotherhood, the new playable character Tatsuya will be available to all who login on October 1 or 2. In addition, a variety of skins and other in-game content inspired by the street art of Griza, will also be up for grabs to all fans. Among the collectibles will be a melee bat, vehicle skin and pet skin — items to aid players as they work towards defeating evil. Additionally, players can expect a special interface that contains milestone trackers, as well as new emotes so that they are well equipped to stop the evil forces.

Tokens & The"Griza Fighter" Web Event

In the lead up to October 1, fans and players have already been treated to the Free Fire Tales: Double Trouble's in-game mission. Roleplaying as Tatsuya, players compete against Shirou to accumulate Bro points that can be exchanged for milestone rewards. Players are also able to speed up their progress by claiming tokens from in-game matches and daily missions to exchange for Bro points! The ongoing "Griza Fighter" web event is now available, where players can earn Resurrection Coins and score tokens upon completion of daily missions.