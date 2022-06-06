Frigato: Shadows Of The Caribbean Will Arrive In 2023

Ultimate Games revealed a brand new pirate adventure game this past week as Frigato: Shadows Of The Caribbean will be coming out in 2023. Developed by Mercat Games, this is a real-time stealth tactical game with an isometric view, with a primary focus thrown onto the single-player experience. You'll command a crew of sea dogs who are tasked with a number of challenges as you'll need to prepare and plan your next movies in a tactical sense. You'll slowly gain notoriety as an elusive pirate-gentleman, but you can also become ruthless and turn yourself into the bloody terror of the Caribbean. The team will be releasing a free demo of the title during Steam Next Fest on June 13th, but for now, here's more info and the latest trailer.

Take command over a motley crew of sea rogues and defeat superior forces of the enemy in Frigato: Shadows Of The Caribbean. A sound plan and tactical thinking will be indispensable, but should all else fail you can always resort to your intuition and improvise. Embark on a journey traversing the Caribbean Sea in the golden age of piracy. Sneak through ships and across harbors, mystical islands, and many other iconic locations. Lead your team to victory in a race against the British Royal Navy and snatch the Caribbean's most valuable treasure. But beware! Tales warn of an ancient curse and monsters guarding the treasure.

Discover the shady pasts of an aspiring captain and his crewmates. Utilize a diverse repertoire of character abilities to successfully defeat your foes. Be a quiet and elusive pirate gentleman, or a bloodthirsty murderer torturing his victims. Pay attention to your crew though, as the path you choose will inspire respect in some, while it may push others to mutiny. See what it's like to be a true pirate captain!