Frontier Developments Announces F1 Manager 2022

Frontier Developments revealed their latest game on the way as they've partnered with Formula 1 for F1 Manager 2022. Now you can tell some of the greatest drivers and their teams what to do as you will take on the role of manager for a top racing outfit. Planning out everything from the driver you want leading the pack to the car you want them driving in, to the team supporting them on and off the track. Will you get the results you want with glorious victories across the globe? The game will be released sometime this summer for Steam and Epic Games Store on PC, as well as PlayStation and Xbox for consoles. You can enjoy the trailer and quotes from today's announcement below.

"It's great to see F1 Manager 2022 take shape and for people to see this exciting title come to life. I know from personal experience that leading a team can be challenging, but it's certainly rewarding. The F1 Manager franchise is a great opportunity for fans to put themselves in the shoes of a team principal and experience some of that for themselves. I am confident that with their own successful track record in management gaming, Frontier will deliver an enjoyable and engaging experience for fans," said Ross Brawn, Managing Director – Motorsports, Formula 1.

"There's never been a better time to be a Formula 1 fan, and we're excited to deliver a new way for F1 fans to immerse themselves in the biggest racing spectacle in the world. F1 Manager 2022 will deliver an experience for both new and long-term fans that is as authentic as it is exciting. Our commitment to the ever-changing world of Formula 1 will build a strong foundation for a long and special series that will evolve over time," said Game Director Andy Fletcher.

"We are delighted to partner with the great team at Formula 1. We've been working closely with them to deliver a truly authentic experience, and they have provided us with extensive access to all aspects of the sport to enable us to do this. We feel this is the start of something special – we're looking forward to bringing F1 Manager 2022 to players in summer 2022," said David Braben.