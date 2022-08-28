Frontier Developments Announces The Great War: Western Front

Frontier Developments revealed a new World War I title at Gamescom this past week with the announcement of The Great War: Western Front. Developed in conjunction between Petroglyph and Frontier Foundry, you'll dive into this RTS take on the first war, playing as either the Allied Nations or the Central Powers, as you make the difficult choices on both sides of the line from the early days of the conflict all the way to the bitter end. The game is currently earmarked for a PC release sometime in 2023, so until we geta clearer idea of when it will come out, you can enjoy the latest trailer down below.

Commanding either the Allied Nations or the Central Powers, players will make tactical and strategic decisions with repercussions that will resonate throughout the entire Western Front, one of the main theatres of war during WW1. Offering unparalleled levels of strategic depth, they'll take on the dual role of Theatre Commander and Field Commander to master both turn-based grand strategy and real-time battles.

The Great War: Western Front features authentic trench warfare in detail never-before-seen within the RTS genre. Each vantage point provides its own unique mechanics with which to gain the advantage over the opposition, whether attacking or defending. Players must consider strategy at every level, carefully allocating resources and choosing which locations to fortify in a war won by inches. Researching new technologies, from poisonous gas to state-of-the-art tanks, will also provide the upper hand that could turn the tide of the war.

Battles take place in a living, persistent world, with existing battlefields holding the scars of previous battles and deteriorating as players revisit them, while changing weather conditions will provide additional challenges for each unit. With the impact of every decision underpinned by an evocative soundtrack from award-winning composer and audio director Frank Klepacki, The Great War: Western Front is a deep, atmospheric take on real-time strategy. Battle by battle, players must consider the weight of choices great and small to earn victory and change the outcome of the war.