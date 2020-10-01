Frontier Developments Reveals Elite Dangerous: Odyssey Dev Diary

Frontier Developments revealed another developer's diary as they make their way to the next expansion with Elite Dangerous: Odyssey. Back in August, they released the first video in which they show how the next installment of the game will be a big divergence from where they've previously been. Not to mention how it will impact you and your character. This time around they're showing you the pasts you could take as you forge your own destiny in the game. You can read more about the video and watch it below as we're slowly making our way to the release of Odyssey sometime in Early 2021.

Frontier Developments revealed today "Forging Your Path", the second in the series of Elite Dangerous: Odyssey Developer Diaries. In this latest instalment, Game Director Piers Jackson, Art Director Chris Gregory, Lead Designer Gareth Hughes, Principal Audio Designer Matthew Florianz and Principal Animator Felix Ilsley explores how you can shape your own narrative in Elite Dangerous: Odyssey with the choices you make. Offering players freedom of choice to forge their own careers while soaring across the galaxy has always been part of Elite Dangerous. With the arrival of Elite Dangerous: Odyssey in early 2021, Commanders can now set foot on the surface of billions of planets for the first time, even those with thin atmospheres, and can explore new planetary outposts and bases. The dev diary looks at a new approach to missions, station interiors, different spacesuits, and gives a taste of how commanders can interact with a vast range of new characters on foot, and how the game can work even without owning your own ship.