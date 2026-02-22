Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Frontier Legends, Neojac Entertainment

Frontier Legends Confirmed For Spring Early Access Launch

Take a chance in the Wild West to forge your own path in Frontier Legends, as the game will be released into Early Access soon

Indie game developer and publisher Neojac Entertainment has confirmed that Frontier Legends is coming to Early Access this Spring. The game gives you a chance to live out your Wild West fantasy as you can head into unknown territory at the time and blaze a path in almost any way you see fit. The game has no set date for Early Access, but you can check out the latest trailer and info about it here.

Frontier Legends

Frontier Legends is a grand Wild West adventure where players start out as a greenhorn, fresh off the train, who aims to help colonize the rugged West. As a newly arrived settler, you forge your path as a hunter, bandit, trader, builder, lawman, or however you want to play. Fast-paced survival action is coupled with crafting and base-building, allowing players fixin' to make a home, whether it's a hidden bandit camp or a robust western town. Changing environments and weather, unscripted encounters, NPCs, and other players all combine to ensure no two playthroughs are alike.

Build Your Own Frontier Town: Start with a small camp and grow it into a thriving frontier settlement shaped by your leadership. Recruit NPC settlers and assign daily work farming, crafting, gathering and defense to keep your town running. Lead well and your community thrives; neglect it and the frontier will catch up.

Start with a small camp and grow it into a thriving frontier settlement shaped by your leadership. Recruit NPC settlers and assign daily work farming, crafting, gathering and defense to keep your town running. Lead well and your community thrives; neglect it and the frontier will catch up. Survival on the Edge of Civilization: The frontier is unforgiving. Manage core needs and resources as you brave a harsh wilderness where the elements, wildlife and outlaws can turn a day trip into a fight for survival. Dynamic weather, day-night cycles and changing conditions require you to adapt every time you ride out.

The frontier is unforgiving. Manage core needs and resources as you brave a harsh wilderness where the elements, wildlife and outlaws can turn a day trip into a fight for survival. Dynamic weather, day-night cycles and changing conditions require you to adapt every time you ride out. Forge Your Own Path: Live your Wild West fantasy your way. Become a hunter, trader, builder, bandit, lawman or something in between. Your choices shape your reputation in the frontier.

Live your Wild West fantasy your way. Become a hunter, trader, builder, bandit, lawman or something in between. Your choices shape your reputation in the frontier. Tame and Ride Wild Horses: Discover wild horses roaming the land, then tame and train them into trusted companions. Each horse has unique attributes and abilities, making them valuable allies and key for traveling, surviving, and thriving in the frontier. When in danger, a good mount can be the difference between making it home or meeting the business end of a barrel.

Discover wild horses roaming the land, then tame and train them into trusted companions. Each horse has unique attributes and abilities, making them valuable allies and key for traveling, surviving, and thriving in the frontier. When in danger, a good mount can be the difference between making it home or meeting the business end of a barrel. Explore and Uncover Mysteries: Push beyond your settlement to explore the unknown and uncover the hidden secrets of the frontier. Take on quests, solve puzzles and hunt legendary treasures as you explore ancient ruins and forgotten camps. Every discovery can change your fate and get you closer to becoming a legend yourself.

Push beyond your settlement to explore the unknown and uncover the hidden secrets of the frontier. Take on quests, solve puzzles and hunt legendary treasures as you explore ancient ruins and forgotten camps. Every discovery can change your fate and get you closer to becoming a legend yourself. Work Together OR Turn on Each Other: Team up with others to trade, build and survive, or take the darker route: raid, betray and fight your way to a bigger slice of the frontier. Embark on your adventure with other players via cooperative multiplayer, participate in community events and compete in seasonal challenges to earn unique rewards and recognition.

