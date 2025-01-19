Posted in: Games, Retro Games, Video Games | Tagged: Frost Fatals, games done quick

Frost Fatals 2025 Reveals Full March Stream Schedule

Coming off a successful Awesome Games Done Quick, Frost Fatals 2025 has revealed its full schedule, set to take place this March

Article Summary Frost Fatals 2025 runs March 9-16, raising funds for the National Women's Law Center via marathon speedruns.

Featured games include Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, Cuphead, and a Super Mario showcase for MAR10 Day.

Highlight events include a Celeste Any% One-Handed run and a girl squad race in Final Fantasy X-2.

Frame Fatales and GDQ have collectively raised over $1 million for charity since 2019.

Games Done Quick has revealed the full schedule of games that will make up Frost Fatals 2025, set to take place in mid-March. The all-women and femmes winter event will be held from March 9-16, as they raise funds while speedrunning games over the course of all eight days, most of which will be done from their homes as opposed to the bigger yearly events held at a convention center. All of this year's proceeds will go to the National Women's Law Center, with the games being livestreamed throughout the event on the Games Done Quick's official Twitch channel. We have more info from the team below about the event, and you can check out the entire schedule on their website.

Frost Fatals 2025

This year's huge gamut includes contemporary and retro titles alike, such as Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, Cuphead, Devil May Cry, and House Flipper 2. Viewers can also expect the return of Games Done Quick mainstays like Celeste and popular franchises like Resident Evil, The Legend of Zelda, and Mega Man. Additionally, to celebrate MAR10 Day on March 10, there will be an exciting line-up of Super Mario games, including Super Mario Kart, Princess Peach: Showtime!, and Super Mario Maker. Here are some more highlights:

Celeste Any% One-Handed as the closing run

Sonic X Shadow Generations as a bonus game

A "girl squad" 3-way race of Final Fantasy X-2 using all female characters

Frame Fatales events have raised over $1 million for charity since 2019, and Games Done Quick has raised over $54 million for charity across its multiple events. Last weekend, the organization raised over $2.5 million during Awesome Games Done Quick for Prevent Cancer Foundation. Last year's Frost Fatales raised over $155,000 for the National Women's Law Center, and Summer Games Done Quick raised over $2.5 million for Doctors Without Borders. Next month, GDQ will be holding its all-Black speedrunning marathon, Back to Black, held online from February 6-9 to benefit racial justice nonprofit Race Forward.

