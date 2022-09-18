Fueled Up Receives Mid-October Release For PC & Consoles

Indie developer and publisher Fireline Games confirmed that Fueled Up will be coming to PC and consoles next month. This is a frantic game of teamwork as you and up to four other players will be out in space recovering lost spaceships and guiding them through 5-6 chapters of danger, as you dodge astroid showers and wormholes and evade space squids. The game will have a normal set of challenges and then a ton of bonus challenges for you to tackle as a team. Enjoy the latest trailer as the game drops on PC via Steam, Xbox, and PlayStation on October 13th, 2022.

The excitement is out of this world in Fueled Up. Working together as a team of up to four players, you and your fellow crewmates must recover spaceships and return them to safety through five six-leveled chapters, all while dealing with unexpected dangers like wormholes, asteroid showers, and space squids. Oh, and…don't forget the fifty-eight bonus challenges if you're looking for one and many unlockable skins to look stunning, of course. Want to shoot for the stars in this chaotic co-op? You'll need to keep the engines fueled up, fix hull breaches, and extinguish fires to prevent your ship from exploding into smithereens. But, that's not all. You must recover and repair the spaceships quickly before the evil space octopus gets its tentacles on them. Some might say it's not rocket science… while others would argue it's a whole lot more! Intense Couch Co-op Fun: Enjoy a game where teamwork, a rapid pace, and multiple task juggling combine with heavy doses of chaos and laughter. Mix careful planning with split-second decision-making to make it back to base!

Madcap Frantic Solo Play: Friends not available? No problem. Fueled Up plays great for the single player as well.

Online/Local Multiplayer: Work with your crewmates in both local and online multiplayer to bring the ships back safely in one piece.

Controller Sharing: Only one controller? No problem! Share it with your friend and save spaceships together.

Only one controller? No problem! Share it with your friend and save spaceships together. Bonus Challenges: Is returning safely not enough for you? Craving even more excitement? Each level offers extra objectives to test your skills and prove there's no task too challenging for you and your crew!