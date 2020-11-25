Everything Pokémon GO Players Need To Know About Azelf

Part of the fun of the main series Pokémon games is the lore of each species, which Pokémon GO recreates with short descriptions in their Pokédex entries. However, looking into the roles these Pokémon play in other games, and even the anime, can enrich the experience of hunting these creatures in Niantic's mobile game. In honor of the Lake Trio's current stint at Tier Five raid bosses, let's take a deep dive into this Azelf's lore.

Dex entry number 482, Azelf is a pure Psychic-type species from the Sinnoh Region, introduced into the world of Pokémon with Generation Four. This Legendary Pokémon, like most Legendaries, has no gender. Referred to as the "Willpower Pokémon," this is what Azelf's Dex entry says:

It is thought that Uxie, Mesprit, and Azelf all came from the same egg.

Azelf, along with Uxie and Mesprit mentioned above in its Dex entry, is part of the Lake Trio. Also known as the Lake Guardians, these three Pokémon were said to have been created by Arceus, who has not yet been introduced in Pokémon GO. Azelf is known for having high attack stats and low defense.

For fans of the anime, Azelf hasn't made as many appearances as some more ubiquitous Legendaries but does have some key spots. Its spirit appears to Ash in the episode Pruning a Passel of Pals! and then it actually, fully debuts in the episode The Needs of the Three. It does on to appear in The Battle Finale of Legend! as well as a Pikachu short that is as-of-yet unaired in the United States.

Other Pokédex entries offer new information about Azelf:

Diamond: Known as "The Being of Willpower." It sleeps at the bottom of a lake to keep the world in balance.

Black/White: When Azelf flew, people gained the determination to do things. It was the birth of willpower.