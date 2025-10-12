Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Dojo System, Esdip Games, Everdark Labs, Everdark: Undead Apocalypse

Everdark: Undead Apocalypse Confirmed For Late October

The new fast-paced first-person vampire shooter game Everdark: Undead Apocalypse has been given a late-October launch for PC and consoles

Experience a fast-paced FPS with intense vampire-slaying combat and survival horror vibes

Fight through 15 hand-crafted levels, using classic weapons and ingenious vampire-hunting tools

Inspired by '80s horror films and legendary games like Doom, Unreal, and Resident Evil

Indie game developers Esdip Games and Everdark Labs, along with publisher Dojo System, have confirmed the official release date for Everdark: Undead Apocalypse. In case you haven't seen the game, this is a hyper first-person shooter game where you find yourself in a town overrun by vampires, in a plot that feels like an '80s B-movie vibe with you as the hero coming to save everyone you can and obliterating the rest on your way. Taking inspiration from those films and popular horror titles, you'll arm yourself with stakes, garlic, crosses, holy water, and an arsenal of weapons to take out what you can and bring the town back from the brink. Enjoy the trailer and info here as the game will launch on PC via Steam, XSX|S, and PS5 on October 24, 2025.

Everdark: Undead Apocalypse

Everdark: Undead Apocalypse is a fast-paced first-person shooter that blends intense action with classic survival horror. Inspired by legendary titles like Unreal, Doom, and Resident Evil, Everdark is also a love letter to '80s horror movies—featuring vampires, blood, and a uniquely haunting atmosphere. On your way back from visiting your cousin in Milwaukee, a wrong turn leads you to the cursed town of Everdark. After a car crash, you're stranded—cut off from the outside world. Your only option is to escape on foot… but the streets are crawling with vampires. Fight for survival, help other survivors, and uncover the truth behind the nightmare.

High-octane FPS gameplay with a gritty '80s horror vibe

Classic survival horror mechanics: limited ammo, scarce resources, and clever puzzles

15 hand-crafted levels packed with bloodthirsty enemies, secrets, and plot twists

Vampire-slaying combat: weaken them with weapons, finish them with a stake to the heart

Unique arsenal: firearms, melee weapons, holy water, garlic, crucifixes, and wooden stakes

The beginning of a new saga: Everdark is the first chapter in a shared universe with much more to come

