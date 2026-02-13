Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences, D.I.C.E. Awards

Full List of Winners From The 29th Annual D.I.C.E. Awards

The 29th Annual D.I.C.E. Awards took place last night in Las Vegas, and we have the complete list of winners and more from the event

Article Summary The 29th Annual D.I.C.E. Awards celebrated gaming’s best at the Aria Resort in Las Vegas.

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 dominated the night, earning five awards including Game of the Year.

Award categories covered animation, audio, story, technical achievement, and genre standouts.

See the full list of D.I.C.E. Awards 2024 winners, from action to indie and mobile excellence.

Last night, the Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences held the 29th Annual D.I.C.E. Awards, and we have the full rundown of the winners. In case you missed this, the event took place at the Aria Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, and was also livestreamed as co-hosts Greg Miller of Kinda Funny and Stella Chung navigated a show that was purly focused on honoring the achievements of the industry instead of being three hours of commecials. Predictably, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 walked away with the most awards, taking home five including Game of the Year. We have the full rundown of winners for you below, and if you wish to watch it, you can check out the full stream above.

The 29th Annual D.I.C.E. Awards Winners

Outstanding Achievement in Animation: South of Midnight

South of Midnight Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction: Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Outstanding Achievement in Character: Ghost of Yōtei – Atsu

Ghost of Yōtei – Atsu Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition: Ghost of Yōtei

Ghost of Yōtei Outstanding Achievement in Audio Design: Death Stranding 2: On the Beach

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach Outstanding Achievement in Story: Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Outstanding Technical Achievement: Death Stranding 2: On the Beach

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach Action Game of the Year: Hades II

Hades II Adventure Game of the Year: Ghost of Yōtei

Ghost of Yōtei Family Game of the Year: LEGO® Party!

LEGO® Party! Fighting Game of the Year: Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection

Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection Racing Game of the Year: Mario Kart World

Mario Kart World Role-Playing Game of the Year: Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Sports Game of the Year: Rematch

Rematch Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year: The Alters

The Alters Online Game of the Year: Arc Raiders

Arc Raiders Immersive Reality Technical Achievement: Hotel Infinity

Hotel Infinity Immersive Reality Game of the Year: Ghost Town

Ghost Town Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game: Blue Prince

Blue Prince Mobile Game of the Year: Persona5: The Phantom X

Persona5: The Phantom X Outstanding Achievement in Game Design: Blue Prince

Blue Prince Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction: Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Game of the Year: Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!