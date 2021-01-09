Funko Announces A Board Game Version Of Groundhog Day

It's time to wake up and realize you're trapped in Pennsylvania as Funko Games has a new game based on Groundhog Day. Yes, it's true! They have decided to make a board game based on the film where you play as everyone's favorite angry weatherman as the fates have decided to make him relive the same day, every day, until he manages to better himself and his life. It's a 2-6 player game that goes about 30 minutes and loosely follows the plot of the 1993 Bill Murray film. There are two offers for this game, the first being for $17 on the Funko website where you get the main game and all of the contents you see below. The second, however, is an Amazon exclusive where you can get the game as well as a special Flocked Punxsutawney Phil Pop! figure for $25. We're guessing the second will be sold out in short order, so best of luck getting it. You can read more about the game below as it launches on January 15th, 2021.

"It's Groundhog Day, again!" says cynical weatherman Phil Connors, as he endures February 2nd over and over. Relive Phil's day round after round in this clever cooperative card game. Choose strategically how to react to the same obnoxious townsfolk and events as you get better at leading Phil's life. Win by playing out the perfect day in which a kind and charitable version of Phil wins hearts and can return to normal life! Relive the classic movie fans watch every February 2nd.

Play as cynical but lovable weatherman, Phil Connors.

Help Phil perfect his day in a cooperative, fun family game.

Fast-paced play generates silent excitement around the table.

Quotes on all 60 cards highlight memorable movie scenes.

Playful artwork recreates Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania's quirky people and places.