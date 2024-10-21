Posted in: 10:10 Games, Conventions, Events, Funko Fusion, Games, NYCC, Skybound Entertainment, Video Games | Tagged: Bob Ross, funko, NYCC 2024

Funko Fusion Drops Two New Trailers During NYCC 2024

Funko Fusion revealed a number of DLCs on the way to the game during NYCC 2024, including the all-important Bob Ross DLC coming soon

Skybound Games and 10:10 Games revealed two new trailers and a ton of news for Funko Fusion during New York Comic-Con 2024, showing off more of what's to come. The big DLC news that came out of this is that we're getting a Bob Ross DLC, as you'll run around as the iconic PBS painter making happy little accidents across multiple worlds. They're also releasing a number of free DLC packs for Jurassic World, Sun Wokong, and Back to the Future. Plus, there was the tease of new Invincible gear and the arrival of the U.S. version of The Office. W have more info below and the two trailers here.

Funko Fusion – NYCC 2024 Reveals

Online Co-Op Coming Soon: The much anticipated co-op mode will be coming to Steam, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, beginning with Jurassic World and followed by Hot Fuzz shortly after.

The much anticipated co-op mode will be coming to Steam, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, beginning with Jurassic World and followed by Hot Fuzz shortly after. Free DLC – Jurassic World Bonus Pack: Alongside the launch of Jurassic World Co-Op, players can download this free DLC bonus pack featuring Dr. Ian Malcolm as a playable character, and a Fossil Outfit for the Dilophosaurus character.

Alongside the launch of Jurassic World Co-Op, players can download this free DLC bonus pack featuring Dr. Ian Malcolm as a playable character, and a Fossil Outfit for the Dilophosaurus character. Free DLC – Sun Wukong: The mischievous Monkey King joins the Funko Fusion roster as a playable character, available now as free DLC!

The mischievous Monkey King joins the roster as a playable character, available now as free DLC! Free DLC – Back To The Future Outfits Pack: Four new outfits from Back to the Future and Back To the Future Part II are now available for Doc Brown and Marty McFly as free DLC.

Four new outfits from Back to the Future and Back To the Future Part II are now available for Doc Brown and Marty McFly as free DLC. Bob Ross Pack DLC: Celebrate the joy of painting with the Bob Ross Pack featuring cultural icon Bob Ross as a playable character and bonus outfits – available now for all platforms for $4.99.

Celebrate the joy of painting with the Bob Ross Pack featuring cultural icon Bob Ross as a playable character and bonus outfits – available now for all platforms for $4.99. New from Invincible: New characters and outfits—Atom Eve (base + "Alternate Eve" variant outfit), Rex Splode, and Invincible's famous Blue Suit outfit—coming 11/15 in the Invincible Pack DLC.

New characters and outfits—Atom Eve (base + "Alternate Eve" variant outfit), Rex Splode, and Invincible's famous Blue Suit outfit—coming 11/15 in the Invincible Pack DLC. The Office: Calling all Scranton fans – The Office DLC is coming later this year!

